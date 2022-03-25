Via DailyMail:

The 14-year-old boy who died falling from a theme park ride in Orlando on Thursday night has been identified as Tyre Sampson, a teen from Missouri who was on vacation with a friend’s family.

Tyre died after slipping out of his seat on the Orlando Free Fall ride at the ICON park at around 11pm. He was on vacation with his friend’s family who watched helplessly as he plummeted to the ground while the ride dropped at 75mph. He was named by police at a press conference on Friday.

A photograph of Tyre taken before the ride went into the air shows him sitting with his harness unbuckled and not pulled down to fasten in to his seat.

