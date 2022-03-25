Via CNBC:

More than half of American households paid no federal income tax last year due to Covid-relief funds, tax credits and stimulus, according to a new report.

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimates that 57% of U.S. households paid no federal income taxes for 2021, up substantially from the 44% before the pandemic.

Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, said Covid-related job losses, a decline in incomes, stimulus checks and tax credits were largely responsible for the increase.

