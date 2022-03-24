Via Fox News:

On Wednesday, Fox News confirmed that Harris tapped Kirsten Allen, her former deputy national press secretary during the 2020 Democratic primary race and current national press secretary for coronavirus response at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to be her new spokeswoman.

Allen, amid the months-long vacancy for Harris’ chief spokesperson role, deleted more than half of her posts on Twitter between Jan. 2 and 10 of this year. According to Social Blade, a social media analytics tool, Allen had 17,880 tweets on Jan. 2, 2022, but then about a week later she only had 7,286 tweets, which means she deleted over 10,000 tweets.

Keep reading…