Shoigu does weird animalistic shaman ceremonies with Putin and they’re best buds. If he’s started disappearing guys like that, it’s only a matter of time.

Via Mirror:

Vladimir Putin’s defence minister has vanished with “heart problems” as the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine stalls.

Sergei Shoigu has not been seen for 12 days and old footage or pictures have been shown of him on TV, say reports in opposition media.

On March 18, Shoigu, 66, was mentioned in a Kremlin website report saying he and Putin had discussed “the progress of the special operation in Ukraine” with permanent members of the security council.

But videos and pictures were not shown.

On the same day, state-controlled Channel One aired a story about Shoigu presenting awards.

