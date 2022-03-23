Via TownHall:

In a situation almost beyond belief, the individual who’s been heralded by the liberal media and Democrats for her historic status as the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court is unable to define “woman,” according to her testimony late on Tuesday night.

The somewhat ironic if not tragic revelation came courtesy of a line of questioning from Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) who — even some 13 hours after the hearings started — was fired up and ready to roll.

“Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” Blackburn asked.

“Can I provide a definition?” Judge Jackson responded somewhat surprised.

“Mhmm, yeah,” Blackburn responded.

“I can’t,” Jackson said.

Keep reading…