Via Wash Ex:

Nikole Hannah-Jones’s frequent accusations of racism have finally reached the “tipping” point.

The “1619 Project” author and former New York Times writer who believes America was built on racism started a Twitter controversy with the claim that the practice of tipping waiters, waitresses, bartenders, or apparently anyone else whose livelihood depends on an extra 15-20% for good service is racist.

“Tipping is a legacy of slavery and if it’s not optional then it shouldn’t be a tip but simply included in the bill,” Hannah-Jones, who tweets under the handle “Ida Bae Wells,” wrote late Monday. “Have you ever stopped to think why we tip, like why tipping is a practice in the US and almost nowhere else?”

Keep reading…