WTF?!

Via B911:

Pancake mixes sold under Walmart’s “Great Value” brand and Kroger’s store brand name have been recalled.

Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, and Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix are being recalled due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is packaged in a box, net wt. 2 lbs., UPC 01111088219. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

