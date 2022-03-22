Sigh…

Via Fox News:

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she doesn’t “quite remember the basis” for the Dred Scott decision of 1857, which declared that people of African descent were not U.S. citizens.

Jackson made the comment during questioning by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who said the Dred Scott decision, “which treated slaves as chattel property, was a product of substantive due process.”

Jackson responded, “The justices have interpreted the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to include a substantive provision, the rights to due process, they have interpreted that to mean not just procedural rights relative to government action, but also the protection of certain personal rights related to intimacy and autonomy. They include things like the right to rear one’s children. I believe the right to travel, the right to marriage, interracial marriage, the right to an abortion, contraception—“

“Treating slaves as chattel property?” Cornyn interjected.

