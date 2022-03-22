Via DailyWire:

First Lady Jill Biden has invited a bunch of congressional spouses for a social event at the White House, which features some of the best food anyone could ever eat.

But anyone who’s unvaccinated won’t get a bite, according to a new report.

“Erika Donalds, wife to freshman Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, a pro-Trump, staunchly conservative Republican, tweeted a screenshot of the first lady’s COVID-19 guidelines for the event, and they’re even more arbitrary and discriminatory than you might expect,” Western Journal reported.

“First Lady Jill Biden was kind enough to invite me & the other Congressional spouses to a reception at the White House,” she wrote on Twitter. “I just have to take a COVID test, & as an unvaccinated person (with natural immunity) I won’t be allowed to eat, drink, or talk to anyone. Should be a blast!”

