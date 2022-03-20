Transmission of Putin’s speech suddenly cuts. Funny business with Russian TV. Kremlin can’t help itself. pic.twitter.com/VrT9SMOonO

Good.

Via ADN America:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a panic, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said he believes Mr. Putin deployed his military into Ukraine because he fears his power is slipping amidst Russia’s growing pro-democracy opposition. The British prime minister made the comments while speaking at the British Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, according to the Daily Mirror.

The comments come amidst Mr. Putin suffering an embarrassing blow at a Moscow based pro-war rally when Russian state television cut the broadcast due to a so-called “technical glitch” and Russian forces have escalated attacks, bombing a Mariupol art school sheltering 400 people, and also striking an arms depot in Western Ukraine with a high-tech hypersonic missile on Sunday.

