Finally they’ve done something smart.

Via The Hill:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a voter registration initiative that will run at gas stations across the country in the upcoming weeks amid a sharp rise in fuel prices.

As gas prices in the country hit record highs, “the RNC will be holding several voter registration events across the country in the coming weeks,” information about the events shared with The Hill said.

The first event took place in Arizona Saturday, where volunteers and staff registered Americans to vote from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. local time.

