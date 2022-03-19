

Biden is such an imbecile.

Via Axios:

The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to help offset high prices, but faced strong opposition from congressional committees, which questioned the plan’s viability and effectiveness.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is feeling political pressure from high energy costs, made worse by Western sanctions against Russia, and Democrats desperately want to offer some kind of policy response.

What we’re watching: The White House this week considered having the IRS send gas cards to Americans — a short-lived idea that some key House Democrats vehemently opposed.

