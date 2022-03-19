Via Politico:

People in Austria will be required to wear FFP2 face masks indoors again as COVID-19 cases are rising once more, the country’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch said.

“I don’t like doing that,” Rauch said during a press conference Friday evening, adding that the new rule will apply from Wednesday and that isolation rules will be revised too. He said details about the reviewed restrictions will come “over the weekend.”

Rauch conceded that easing restriction measures had come too early. Austria is the first country in the EU to reintroduce tougher constraints during the current wave.

Keep reading…