Via JNS:

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined Americans for Peace Now (APN) in a webinar on Tuesday to discuss his new job and what his vision is for the region. “I’m center-left,” he said. “I’m left generally, but I put in the ‘center’ just to make myself feel better.”

Nides made waves soon after he arrived in Israel when he announced that he would not visit the “settlements” out of fear of offending anyone. More specifically, he said, “the idea of settlement growth, which infuriates me, when they do things that just infuriate the situation both in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

“We can’t do stupid things that impede us for a two-state solution. We can’t have the Israelis doing settlement growth in east[ern] Jerusalem or the West Bank,” he added, emphasizing that he “cares deeply about the country and the people” and just wants “to do the right thing.”