Something screwed this babes brain up real bad. She was fairly normal till about six months ago.

Via MSN:

Lara Logan, the former 60 Minutes correspondent and one-time Fox Nation host who was dropped by her agent in January for comparing Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, is back with some more controversial comments – that included Nazis.

Logan appeared Tuesday on America’s Voice AM, on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, and denounced Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “puppet” and called much of the news out of Ukraine “misinformation.”

