Russia has imposed “retaliatory sanctions” against President Biden, a number of his top administration officials, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden’s son Hunter Biden amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

According to Russian state-owned news agency Tass, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday imposed “personal sanctions against representatives of the U.S. leadership and persons associated with them.”

