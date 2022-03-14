Via Yahoo:

Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden’s choice for the top banking regulator at the Fed, already faced a steep uphill battle for confirmation. Sen. Joe Manchin might’ve doomed her chances for good.

The senator from West Virginia came out against Raskin’s nomination to be Federal Reserve vice chair of supervision on Monday, placing a new hurdle in front of the confirmation process. Raskin needs support from at least 50 senators to be confirmed to the position, and with the legislative body split along party lines, Manchin’s decision forces Democrats to either change his mind or look to the GOP for support.

