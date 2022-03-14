The Ukranian prosecutor says he was shot in both knees? Sounds like an accident or wrong place, wrong time huh?

Via Fox News:

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured in Ukraine Monday while reporting on the Russian invasion.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.”

Hall has been reporting on the war from Kyiv, which Russian forces have been attempting to encircle and capture for weeks. He has three young daughters at home.

