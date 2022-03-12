Via DailyMail:

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he’s concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution’s credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch’s foundation.

Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often worries about the long-term repercussions of trends such as ‘cancel culture’ and a lack of civil debate.

‘You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,’ he told an audience of about 500 people at an upscale hotel in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Keep reading…