Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the need to stick with ‘friends’ as she appeared at a joint press conference Friday afternoon alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

‘Gotta stand with your friends,’ Harris said. ‘And as everybody knows, even in your personal life, being loyal to those friendships based on common principles and values, sometimes it’s difficult. Often it ain’t easy. But that’s what the friendship is about.’

Harris also stated plainly that she believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was committing war crimes in Ukraine.

‘We are clear that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime. Period,’ she said.

The Romanian government rolled out the red carpet for Harris’s visit Friday, as she traveled to NATO allies Poland and Romania this week.

On Thursday in Warsaw, Harris attracted controversy after laughing off questions about the refugee crisis resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the press conference Friday, she ignored answering a specific question on how long Americans might have to deal with inflation and high gas prices, and instead talked about the plight of those refugees coming from wartorn Ukraine.

