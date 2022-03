Via NYP:

Hold my beer!

Ukraine’s army developed a drone to drop Molotov cocktails on its enemies, and one of the beer bottle-turned-weapons was unleashed Thursday.

The small flying drone was developed by the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces and appears to have four blades. Its center console has a spot to hold the Molotov cocktail horizontally before it is remotely deployed.

Photos on Thursday captured the drone dropping a bottle of Chernihivske beer in Kyiv.

