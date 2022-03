FLASHBACK: Republican Rep. @garretgraves called out Biden Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for increasing imports of Russian oil LAST JUNE.

"It's very baffling…we're also effectively facilitating the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expanding markets for Russian oil." pic.twitter.com/pGoqQNIB9Y

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022