Via Washington Examiner:

Three-quarters of small-business owners say President Joe Biden is not doing enough to beat back the country’s historically high inflation and untangle snarled supply chains, according to a new survey.

The survey, released on Wednesday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, found that a whopping 76% of respondents said in February that the president is failing to combat rising prices, up from the 68% of small-business owners who said the same in January.

