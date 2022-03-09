Via Fox News:

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg was caught appearing to criticize the political left’s reaction to January 6 and even mocking some of his own colleagues whom he suggested were emotionally scarred by the riot.

In footage released by the right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas, Rosenberg is seen speaking about what he calls “the left’s overreaction” to the Capitol Hill melee.

“It’s like that January 6 stuff, but it’s like I’m so over it at this point. I’m so over it,” Rosenberg tells an undercover Project Veritas journalist. “The left’s overreaction – the left’s reaction to it in some places was so over the top that it gave the opening the right needed to start introducing the idea of, ‘Whoa, these people are out of control. Like, it’s not as big of a deal they’re making it.’ [Because] they were making it too big a deal … and that gave the opening for lunatics in the right to be like, ‘Oh, well, nothing happened here. It was just a peaceful bunch of tourists,’ you know, and it’s like, but nobody wants to hear that.”

Keep reading…