Shocker!

Via Quinnipiac:

At nearly the end of week two of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the U.S. and its allies consider ratcheting up sanctions against Russia, Americans say 71 – 22 percent that they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gasoline prices in the United States, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of adults released today. Democrats (82 – 12 percent), independents (70 – 22 percent), and Republicans (66 – 30 percent) all support banning Russian oil.

As for the steps that the Biden administration has taken so far to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, 56 percent say they are not tough enough, while 30 percent say they are about right, and 3 percent say they are too tough. This is largely unchanged from a Quinnipiac University Poll released a week ago.

As the world witnesses what is happening to Ukraine, Americans were asked what they would do if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country? A majority (55 percent) say they would stay and fight, while 38 percent say they would leave the country. Republicans say 68 – 25 percent and independents say 57 – 36 percent they would stay and fight, while Democrats say 52 – 40 percent they would leave the country.