These two are a real brain trust.

Via DailyWire:

More than 100 million U.S. households, or 61% of all Americans taxpayers, paid no federal income taxes in 2021, according to a report from the Tax Policy Center.

One Republican senator says that’s simply not OK, demanding that “all” Americans should have some “skin in the game.”

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, unlike most members of the GOP, has no problem urging tax increases. Last month, the senator unveiled a plan that said, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

Scott appeared Monday night on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle,” saying many people “want free government stuff.”

