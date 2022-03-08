Via RGA:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This weekend, gas prices shattered records in Democrat-led states that continue to have the highest prices in the country. The new data comes just days after 25 Republican governors called on the White House to reverse energy policies that have kneecapped America’s domestic energy production. Experts say the rising cost of gas is related to the effect Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has on foreign oil supplies the Biden Administration has come to rely on.

As reported by USA Today per AAA, nine out of the top ten states with the most expensive average costs of gas per gallon are all Democrat-led including:

