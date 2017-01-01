Via Daily Wire:

Virginia Democrats are attempting to celebrate abortionists by designating March 10 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.”

The Alexandria City Council will consider a proposed proclamation on March 8 that calls on Alexandria residents to “celebrate the courage, compassion, and the high-quality care that abortion providers and clinic staff provide.”

In an email obtained by The Daily Wire, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said the proclamation is “part of a national effort, timed to occur 29 years after the date of the murder of an OB-GYN in Florida, who was murdered for providing legal and safe healthcare services.”