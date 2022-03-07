https://twitter.com/JustinSurrency/status/1500941446601494530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1500941446601494530%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbreaking911.com%2Fdeveloping-multiple-gunshot-victims-at-iowa-high-school-police-say%2F

Via B911:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department says there was a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon. The scene is at 815 E 13th Street.

Police confirmed “multiple shooting victims outside of the school.” At least three people are in critical condition.

“There are reports of a shooting near East High School,” the school district said in a tweet. “Police are actively investigating. The district is working with staff and families. We will have more information as it becomes available. East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon.”

