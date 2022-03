Via J-Post:

A list of foreign states that Russia considers as having committed “unfriendly actions” against “Russia, Russian companies and citizens” was published on the Russian government’s website on Monday.

The countries, international organizations and territories considered “unfriendly” include: “Australia, Albania, Andorra, United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, the member states of the European Union, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan.”

