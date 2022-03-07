This begs the question, WTF is wrong with the Russian army?

Via The Mirror:

Russian forces have lost 1,000 troops a-day to a ferocious defence from Ukrainian troops and defiant citizen warriors, according to official Ukrainian numbers.

The loss of 11,000 soldiers, sailors and airmen by day 11 of the invasion has been a massive blow to Moscow, which is now calling up reserves.

Defence experts usually calculate invading commanders usually need an advantage in numbers of around three to one to attack a defending force.

In house to house combat in inner cities, which is what Moscow is attempting, this calculation can be as many as four to one needed.

