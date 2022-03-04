Via Bloomberg:

The Russian stock market will be closed to trading until at least next Wednesday, marking a record in the country’s modern history, in a continuing bid to stave off the impact of global sanctions for domestic investors.

The Moscow Exchange said on Friday that trading across all markets will be shut March 5, 7 and 8. Since the Moscow Exchange’s equity trading was last open a week ago, Russian stocks listed in London erased more than 90% of their value before getting suspended, global index providers announced plans to remove the nation’s shares from their indexes and European companies with business exposure to the country lost more than $100 billion in market value.

Russia’s ruble sank as much as 8.6% per dollar at the open in Moscow, before paring the decline to 1.4% at 107.50 as of 10:21 a.m., down 23% for the week. Russia this morning banned short selling in the euro on its currency and stock markets, the exchange said.

