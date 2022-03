*spit*

This is huge loss of Russian forces in Ukraine. Deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army Andrey Sukhovetsky. Former commander of the Novorossiysk guards mountain air assault division of the Russian Airborne Troops. Fought in Abkhazia, Chechnya, Syria. General Major. pic.twitter.com/ikvbNWpKLW

— Mark Krutov (@kromark) March 3, 2022