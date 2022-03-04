Meghan Markle is an absolute sociopath.

Via DailyMail:

Meghan Markle is being sued by her sister for $75,000 over the ‘false’ narrative she peddled of a ‘rags to riches’ story during her bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey.

In an explosive court document, Samantha claims the Duchess of Sussex launched a ‘premeditated campaign to destroy’ her and her father’s reputation.

She claims her sister tried to ruin their credibility so ‘they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the defendant’.

She also alleges Meghan lied when she claimed she ‘essentially raised herself from virtual poverty’ and from 13 had to take on low-paying jobs to ‘make ends meet’.

