PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) – French authorities have seized four cargo vessels and one luxury yacht linked to Russian oligarchs as governments around the world on Thursday ramped up pressure on Russia’s super-rich over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Customs officials seized the yacht of Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who is on the U.S. and European Union’s sanctions lists, before it attempted to flee a French Riviera port, the finance minister said.

At least five other superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are anchored or cruising in the Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation with no extradition treaty with the United States, ship tracking data showed. read more

