Via Upper Mich:

SURING, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – The Oconto County district attorney charged the superintendent of the Suring school district with six counts of false imprisonment.

The charges stem from the January search of six students who were asked to strip down to their underwear to be searched for vape cartridges, WBAY reported.

District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. said Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office. Burke said Casper told the children to remove their clothing, and she stood in the doorway.

“Once the children removed their clothing, any opportunity they had to escape would have subjected them to further shame and embarrassment,” Burke wrote in a news release announcing the charges Monday.

