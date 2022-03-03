Via DailyWire:

Former Attorney General Bill Barr writes in his new memoir that surveillance footage he has viewed proves convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein really did kill himself.

The sudden death of Epstein in August 2019, ruled a suicide by a New York medical examiner, prompted conspiracy theories that he was murdered because of the things he knew. But Barr said he has seen surveillance video from the prison that shows no one else entered his cell the night he died.

After Epstein died in prison in August 2019, Barr was attorney general and given the assignment of investigating the death which was ruled a suicide.

