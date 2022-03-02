This guy is such a clown and so is his army, who even listens to him anymore?

Via NYP:

Russia said it was ready Wednesday for the second round of peace talks with Ukraine — while giving a chilling warning that a third world war would certainly involve nuclear weapons.

The invading nation’s “delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said — as Russian forces continued the devastating air and land assault for the seventh day.

Video footage showed yet another series of brutal bomb blasts Wednesday as Russian forces also claimed to have taken control of the area around Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia.

Already, more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, the country’s emergency service said — as the number of people fleeing could reach 1 million within hours, the UN refugee agency warned.

