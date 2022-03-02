Via DailyMail:

A top Kremlin adviser has broken ranks to call for a ceasefire in Ukraine as he blasted the invasion as ’embarrassing’ for Russia.

Andrey Kortunov said ‘many of us are depressed’ in an extraordinary intervention, after Vladimir Putin made his country a pariah on the international stage.

The foreign policy expert, who is the director general of the Russian International Affairs Council and sits on a panel which advises the Kremlin, said he does not understand the rationale behind the invasion.

He told Sky News: ‘I was shocked because for a long time, I thought that a military operation was not feasible. It was not plausible.

‘My advice today, given the current situation on the ground, would be to turn a ceasefire into the top priority. We have to stop the conflict.’

