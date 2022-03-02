Via Mirror:

Captured Russian soldiers broke down in tears as they told their families they had been ‘sent to their deaths’ in Ukraine.

The prisoners of war were interviewed on camera by Ukrainian forces and said they had been used as cannon fodder in the war.

It comes after Ukraine claimed it had killed 6,000 Russian troops durning the first six days of the invasion.

Now footage is being shared online showing some of the captured invaders complaining about the war.

One captive was filmed speaking to his mother over the phone, telling her: “They sent us to death, everyone killed everyone.”

The soldier then broke down crying and told his mum ‘I love you too’.

