Absolutely amazing. Russians cut off the Internet in Kyiv so the government snarked on Musk to give them satellite internet and he actually did. In TWO DAYS they managed to drive across the Polish border, dodge Russian troops and get satellite receivers to Kyiv. Really amazing what Capitalism can do if it wants to.

Ask:

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

And ye shall receive: