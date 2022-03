Via Washington Ex:

Former President Donald Trump’s key political and domestic policy adviser warned that if “mandate mad” Democrats are not voted out in the fall congressional elections, they will pay critics back with more mask and vaccine requirements.

“If Dems aren’t thoroughly drubbed in the midterm elections, they will not only bring the mandates back with a vengeance, but they will make a point of punishing and shaming all dissenters,” warned Stephen Miller, founder of America First Legal.

