Based.

Via Ny Post:

A Ukrainian man was arrested for partially sinking his Russian tycoon boss’ $7.7 million luxury super yacht in Spain in protest over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Taras Ostapchuk, 55, was taken into custody on Saturday in Mallorca after he allegedly opened several valves to intentionally flood the 156-foot-long vessel, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

The yacht — named Lady Anastasia — is owned by businessman, Alexander Mijeev, who is the CEO of Russian military weapons company, Rosoboronexport.

When officers arrived to arrest Ostapchuk, the crew member allegedly said: “My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people.”

Ostapchuk said he was spurred to sabotage the luxury yacht after seeing news reports of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the local outlet.

