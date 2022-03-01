Via DailyMail:

Nevada’s governor and his wife were accosted during the weekend by two men who chased them out of a Las Vegas restaurant shouting profanities and threats at them.

Police are investigating after a man filmed himself confronting Governor Steve Sisolak, who was with his wife and daughter, at Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Summerlin, Las Vegas.

The man, identified by the Las Vegas Review Journal as far-right conspiracy theorist Justin Andersch, filmed himself putting his arm around Sisolak as he pretends he wants a selfie before turning on the Democratic governor and making violent threats against him.

‘Where’s your security at, punk, huh?’ Andersch asks, pointing his cellphone toward Sisolak’s face, before being joined by another aggressor.

