Via I24:

‘We’ll help anyone who we can help to get to the border,’ Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman says

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that diplomats assisted Lebanese, Syrian and Egyptian nationals in evacuating from war-torn Ukraine, Haaretz reported.

A ministry spokesperson said that citizens of several countries in the region, including those officially in a state of war with the Jewish state, boarded a bus on the Polish side of the border organized by Israeli diplomats.