Via NYP:

A beauty queen and former Miss Grand Ukraine has apparently traded in her high heels for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military in its push against the Russian invasion.

Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 representative in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, has answered the call to defend her home, according to her Instagram account.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” said one post made in English on Saturday, accompanied by a photo of armed soldiers blocking a roadway.

Another post joked that “Our [Ukraine’s] army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine.”

She also shared a photo to her 75,000 followers showing soldiers walking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she called a “a true and strong leader.”

