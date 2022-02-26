Via Las Vegas Sun:

Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning shooting in a central valley hookah lounge that killed one man and wounded two others, according to Metro Police.

Dispatchers received calls at about 3:15 a.m. referencing multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds after an altercation in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue, homicide Capt. Dori Koren told reporters at a briefing Saturday. A total of 14 people were shot.

Findings from a preliminary investigation indicate there was a party at the lounge when an altercation between two men broke out, Koren said. Detectives believe two suspects exchanged gunfire and fled before police arrived.

