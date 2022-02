Via Raw Story:

NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard shouted “hey” after being shoved by a man appearing to be working as security for former Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Hillyard asked Pompeo about his controversial remarks as Russia invades Ukraine.

“Russian state media has played your own words in which you called Putin shrewd, capable — you said you have enormous respect. Do you regret your words?” Hillyard asked.

Keep reading…