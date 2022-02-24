…please god…

Via DailyWire:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Think he’s running in 2024?

Judging from his rock-star arrival at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) in Orlando on Thursday — and the repeated standing ovations he got throughout his stemwinder of a speech — the answer sure looks like a big yes.

Ron DeSantis, the popular Republican governor of Florida, threw the conservative crowd pounds of red meat, hitting government overreach on COVID-19, soaring crime, “Bidenflation,” big tech censorship, transgender athletes and election integrity.

But most of all, he hit the left wing of the Democratic Party, which he said wants to stifle the voices of conservatives.

