Via DailyMail:

While the world watched in horror on Thursday as war ripped through Ukraine, American actor Sean Penn was meeting with the country’s president and attending government press briefings for part of a VICE documentary he is filming.

Drama-chasing Penn, 61, – who found himself in the cartel’s firing line in 2016 after getting in touch with fugitive drug lord El Chapo – sat with his sunglasses on for the press briefing at the Ukrainian government offices on Thursday evening.

He then met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who posted a video of their meeting on his Instagram account. Their conversation was muted but Zelensky, a former comedian and actor himself, wrote in a caption: ‘The more people know about the war in the Ukraine, the higher the likelihood of stopping Russia!’

Penn has been filming a documentary about escalating tensions in the region for months. He flew back to Kyiv earlier this week, before Putin invaded the country, but does not appear to be in any rush to leave.

